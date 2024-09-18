Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.4 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock remained flat at $11.45 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
