Charles Lim Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 178.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 17.4% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.21% of Las Vegas Sands worth $70,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,075,000 after purchasing an additional 198,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NYSE LVS opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

