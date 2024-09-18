Chainbing (CBG) Price Tops $0.12

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $59.88 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

