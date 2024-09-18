Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $593,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

