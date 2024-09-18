Celestia (TIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $164.03 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00008798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $751.72 million and approximately $164.03 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,070,575,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,070,356,164.383311 with 211,399,692.133311 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.92713215 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $89,353,682.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

