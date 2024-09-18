CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 974,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.32. 556,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,971. CDW has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

