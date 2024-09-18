CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 974,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on CDW
CDW Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.32. 556,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,971. CDW has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- Stock Average Calculator
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.