Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Receives C$19.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

CFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$16.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.16. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$13.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

