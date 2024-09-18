Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.62

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.62 and last traded at C$27.33, with a volume of 1650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.29.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.78.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.