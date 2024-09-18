Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Anpario (LON:ANP) Price Target to GBX 370

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 370 ($4.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
