CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 12-Month High at $496.58

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $496.58 and last traded at $496.40, with a volume of 10885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $476.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

CACI International Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,872 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CACI International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

