C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 25,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AI opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

