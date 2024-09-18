Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 49 Per Share

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,825 ($24.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.60. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £291.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4,730.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,922.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.40) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

