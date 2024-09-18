Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,834 shares of company stock worth $6,818,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

