Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 2,487.50

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,487.50 ($32.86).

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.70) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.35) to GBX 2,800 ($36.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,459 ($32.48) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,333.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,255.96. The firm has a market cap of £41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,235.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,961.50 ($25.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,485 ($32.83).

In related news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.61) per share, for a total transaction of £30,121 ($39,789.96). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

