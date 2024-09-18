BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 256,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

