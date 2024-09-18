Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

