BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 187,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $455.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $4,583,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

