Blast (BLAST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $192.12 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Blast has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Blast has a market cap of $192.12 million and approximately $39.55 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,143,010,152 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,109,375,656.96347 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00894906 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $24,641,451.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

