Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,648 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.28% of AON worth $176,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $349.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $353.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

