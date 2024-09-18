Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,124 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $291,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.