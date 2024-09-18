Blair William & Co. IL Has $65.14 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $65,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $279.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.31 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

