Blair William & Co. IL Has $253.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $253,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

