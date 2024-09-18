Blair William & Co. IL Has $103.85 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $103,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.02, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.95.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,306,394. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

