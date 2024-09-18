Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $94,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 77,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

NFLX opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.15. The firm has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.