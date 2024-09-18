Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,110 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $211,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.