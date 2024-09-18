BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 262,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,158. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.