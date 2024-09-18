Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and $3,370.55 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006888 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,206.17 or 0.39976211 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

