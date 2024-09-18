Bitcicoin Price Hits $0.0007 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $826,361.06 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

