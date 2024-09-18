Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

