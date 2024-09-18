Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (BZQIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

