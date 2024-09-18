Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (BZQIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
