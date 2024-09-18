Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after buying an additional 807,211 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 798,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 588,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

