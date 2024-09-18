Berenberg Bank Raises Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 110

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

About Primary Health Properties

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 100.13 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98.

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.