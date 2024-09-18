Beck Bode LLC Takes $13 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,000. Atmos Energy makes up about 2.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

