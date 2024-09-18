Avalanche Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.68 billion and approximately $232.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.85 or 0.00039327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,912,402 coins and its circulating supply is 405,909,302 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

