Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.34 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $153.01 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

