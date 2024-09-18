Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 755,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 367,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 906,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,322,000 after buying an additional 184,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 82.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 662,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 299,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $41,609,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

