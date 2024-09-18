Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.47 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

