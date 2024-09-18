Argent Trust Co Sells 1,383 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

