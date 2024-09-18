Argent Trust Co Buys 4,819 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $218.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

