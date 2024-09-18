Argent Trust Co Buys 4,353 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

