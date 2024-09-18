Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Smartsheet comprises 2.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,432.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at $684,432.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock worth $1,215,523 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

