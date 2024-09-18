AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Dennis Mulroy Sells 12,220 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ANAB opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $41.31.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
