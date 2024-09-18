Analyzing TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -14.15% -44.27% -11.54% TriSalus Life Sciences -219.71% N/A -192.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cerus and TriSalus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.59%. TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.24%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than Cerus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and TriSalus Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $169.98 million 2.14 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -11.59 TriSalus Life Sciences $24.74 million 5.12 -$59.04 million N/A N/A

Cerus has higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

