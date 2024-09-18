Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.74

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 150605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

