American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 18th

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
