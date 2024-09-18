American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 18th

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

