Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $855.44.

NOW stock opened at $886.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $899.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

