Amalgamated Bank Sells 953 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

AMT opened at $239.44 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.