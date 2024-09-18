Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,934 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

