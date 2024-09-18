Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,381 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

