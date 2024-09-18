Amalgamated Bank Has $36.60 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

